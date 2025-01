Bruno Mars wants to make a banger with Sexyy Red. In celebration of “Die With a Smile” still holding the top spot, Mars is looking to make the strip clubs shake.

“THANK YOU ALL,” Mars wrote. “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem o I can properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!”

Big Sexyy saw it and replied, “Heyyyyyy Bruno!”

Excited for the collaboration?