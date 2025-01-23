Central Cee Reveals Tracklist for ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ Album

Central Cee is ready to make another big splash for 2025 Hip-Hop, revealing the tracklist for his debut album Can’t Rush Greatness.

Cee’s new album will feature Skepta, Young Miko, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage across 17 tracks.

Kicking off 2025 with a bang, UK rap star Central Cee has dropped an unexpected collaboration with 21 Savage titled “GBP.” The surprise single comes just days before the January 24 release of Cench’s highly anticipated debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness.

Advertisement

Blending UK and US rap cultures, “GBP” features razor-sharp verses from both artists over a hypnotic beat and vocal sample. Central Cee reflects on his journey from humble beginnings to global fame, while 21 Savage complements the track with his gritty, signature flow. The result is a cross-Atlantic anthem uniting London’s raw edge with Atlanta’s unmistakable sound.

Accompanying the single is a visually striking video filmed in Atlanta and directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, who previously helmed Cench’s viral “Doja” video.

With Can’t Rush Greatness and recent collaborations with Nike and Trapstar, Central Cee continues to expand his global influence, cementing his position as one of rap’s most dynamic voices.