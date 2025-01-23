Disney Cruise Line just launched the newest addition to their fleets, The Disney Treasure. A marvel of storytelling, this ship unlocks the far-reaching realms of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel while embracing the dynamic tales from beloved Disney Parks attractions. From its grand design to the immersive experiences on the high seas, the Disney Treasure is truly a ship for adventurers and dreamers alike.

A Grand Welcome Inspired by Adventure

My family and I were honored to sail The Disney Treasure and the magic began as we stepped into the awe-inspiring Grand Hall, themed after Aladdin. Its intricate details, dazzling decor, and warm welcome from Princess Jasmine and Prince Aladdin set the tone for a journey of wonder. True to its name, the Disney Treasure harnesses a design concept steeped in adventure, honoring Walt Disney’s legendary passion for exploration.

A Culinary Wonderland

Dining aboard the Disney Treasure was a highlight of our experience. One evening, we enjoyed the Plaza de Coco, the first-ever theatrical dining experience themed around Disney and Pixar’s Coco. As Miguel and his family shared their story through music and performance, we delighted in vibrant, plant-based Mexican dishes that felt like home.

We spoke with Grace Huertas, Pastry Chef for Disney Cruise Line, about the variety of vegan options available. When asked about her recommendations, Grace shared:

“It just depends on what you’re liking is. Everything is extremely tasty, so I recommend trying it all.”

Her passion for creating inclusive menus was evident, and her reflections on working for Disney resonated deeply:

“To be part of the team with Disney Cruise Line that takes the stories Disney’s created and continues on with it is extremely rewarding.”

Other dining highlights included the elegant 1923, celebrating Disney’s animation legacy, and the high-energy Worlds of Marvel, where we enjoyed incredible interactions with Spider-Man while savoring a five-star meal.

Watch: Felicity’s recap of the illustrious Disney Treasure

Captivating Entertainment: Broadway at Sea

Entertainment aboard the Disney Treasure was nothing short of magical. While productions like Beauty and the Beast transported us to Broadway, it was Moana that truly stole our hearts. Kaenaonālani Kekoa, who portrayed Moana, brought a profound sense of authenticity to her role. Speaking about her influence on young girls, she shared:

“It can weigh a lot sometimes to be a role model, but that’s what makes it so special. It’s so important because it affects little girls and boys and kids at heart. That’s the generation that’s going to go out and share aloha and love into the world.”

She left a heartfelt message for my daughter, Felicity, who dreams of a career in musical theater:

“Aloha, Felicity. You are amazing and strong—a beautiful brown girl who is going to heal this world. Share your stories and aloha with the world, and know we all love you.”

Kaenaonālani’s message for Felicity encouraged her to embrace her identity and make a difference. It was a moment we’ll cherish forever.

Watch: Felicity’s message from Kaenaonālani Kekoa.

Fun in the Sun and High-Seas Adventure

The AquaMouse attraction was a family favorite, blending humor and thrills as we zipped through 760 feet of twists and turns above the ship. Meanwhile, Felicity found her daily haven at the Disney’s Oceaneer Club, creating lifelong friendships and immersing herself in spaces like the Marvel Super Hero Academy and Rapunzel’s Art Studio.

For adults, the ship offered serene escapes. My husband and I enjoyed quiet moments at Quiet Cove, an adults-only infinity pool, and indulged in pampering at Senses Spa, where tranquility met luxury.

Artful Accommodations and Relaxing Retreats

Our stateroom offered the perfect balance of luxury and comfort. The spacious split-bath design, ocean-view balcony, and enchanting Disney-themed artwork created a peaceful retreat. For those seeking an elevated experience, the concierge-level suites inspired by The Lion King and Aladdin promise unparalleled luxury.

Inspiration from Leaders

Our trip also allowed us to meet inspiring Disney team members who brought the ship’s magic to life. Gary Latouche, Director of Hotel Operations, shared his career journey:

“Building relationships is key. You have to make deposits into your brand. Work hard, build your network, and stay committed to growth.”

We also spoke with Yolanda Cade, VP of Communications for Disney Signature Experiences, who reflected on her role:

“To work for the Walt Disney Company is the culmination of years in communications. As a Black woman, it’s an honor to bring unique perspectives to the table and deliver authentic stories that resonate with people around the world.”

A Voyage to Remember

From luxurious staterooms to themed dining and unforgettable performances, the Disney Treasure created the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation. As Felicity explored new friendships and discovered her love for storytelling, my husband and I reveled in moments of peace and reconnection. Our time aboard the Disney Treasure brought us closer as a family while allowing us to explore, relax, and dream. From thrilling adventures to inspiring encounters, every moment was a reminder of Disney’s magic. This trip was more than a vacation—it was a journey into the heart of what makes Disney so beloved: storytelling, connection, and unforgettable memories.

For families seeking a magical getaway where adventure meets heart, the Disney Treasure is a journey you’ll never forget.

Ready to embark on your own adventure? Set sail with the Disney Treasure and unlock a world of magic on the high seas.

CLICK HERE for more info.