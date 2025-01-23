Drake’s long-running feud with Kendrick Lamar has officially moved from the studio to the courtroom, with a surprising twist: Eminem’s name has somehow entered the fray.

In a bold legal move, Drake has filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the label of unfairly promoting Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.” While the track has become a massive hit—climbing the charts and securing Grammy nominations—Drake claims it spreads “false and malicious” allegations about him. Among the incendiary claims, Kendrick’s lyrics label the Toronto superstar a “certified pedophile” and criticize his connections to Atlanta rappers.

Drake’s legal team argues UMG prioritized profits over integrity, alleging the label even paid YouTube content creators to amplify “Not Like Us” at his expense. According to the lawsuit, this isn’t just a personal attack—it’s damaging to the music industry as a whole.

Where does Eminem come in? The lawsuit cites a viral video showing Spotify’s search engine suggesting “Not Like Us” when users typed “Eminem.” Drake’s lawyers allege this as evidence of algorithmic tampering by UMG. Ironically, fans have pointed out that similar boosts occurred for Drake’s own response track, “Family Matters,” sparking speculation that UMG might be fueling both sides of the feud to keep the drama—and revenue—flowing.

A UMG spokesperson dismissed the allegations outright, saying, “We’ve spent years helping Drake achieve massive success—why would we undermine one of our top artists? These claims simply don’t add up.”

As for Eminem, the rap legend finds himself awkwardly name-dropped in a defamation lawsuit over a feud he isn’t involved in. While the situation may be unusual, it underscores the unpredictable nature of modern hip-hop beefs, where courtroom filings are becoming as much a weapon as diss tracks.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rivalry has become one of the most talked-about in Hip Hop, with both artists trading sharp bars and testing their lyrical prowess. But instead of letting their music do the talking, Drake’s choice to escalate the battle legally has left fans divided. For many, it feels less like a decisive mic drop and more like an unexpected plot twist in an ongoing saga.