Hip-hop icon Ice-T has never been shy about expressing his opinions, particularly when it comes to politics. Following Donald Trump’s inauguration for a second presidential term, the legendary rapper used his platform to point out what he sees as glaring hypocrisy, both in Trump’s history and in broader societal norms. Known for his unfiltered commentary, Ice-T’s latest critique raises a provocative question about the implications of Trump’s status as a convicted felon.

Taking to Twitter, Ice-T posed a sharp and incisive query: “If a FELON can become President, why keep it on job applications? Just sayin.” The comment alludes to Trump’s 34 felony convictions, including falsifying business records in the first degree—a charge documented by NPR. Ice-T’s statement encapsulates his frustration with a system that, in his view, appears to favor wealth and privilege while stigmatizing ordinary individuals with criminal records.

Ice-T’s critique aligns with the analysis of Bruce Western, a sociologist and director of Columbia University’s Justice Lab, who spoke to CNN about the disparities in how society perceives criminal behavior. “The core content of criminal stigma is that it arouses fears someone could behave violently or dishonestly,” Western explained, adding that high-status individuals like Trump often escape such stigma due to their social and economic standing. “White-collar crime isn’t thought of as threatening in the same way as street crime,” he observed, noting that affluent offenders often evade the burden of societal judgment.

This isn’t the first time Ice-T has leveled criticism at Trump. In a candid 2024 interview with Classic Rock magazine, the rapper delivered a scathing appraisal of the former reality star turned politician. “I think the good thing about Trump is that he let the world see how messed up the United States is,” Ice-T remarked. “He exposed the racism and scandalous behavior that runs deep in this country. Nobody can look at that dude and say he’s a stand-up guy.”

With his signature bluntness, Ice-T concluded his remarks by highlighting the absurdity of Trump’s situation: “He has more felonies than all my criminal friends put together.” The rapper’s commentary underscores the deep divisions and inequities that persist in American society, even as it reflects on the polarizing figure at the center of the conversation.