Back in 2015, when Bryson Tiller dropped his debut album Trapsoul, which nothing short of redefined the intersection between rap and R&B, Rambo was one of them ones that became an instant deep cut classic. The song was like hold up, he does that too? Rambo showed the world Tiller’s now iconic abilities as a bonafide lyricist and storyteller–the latter being a lost art in Hip Hop if you ask us. With lines like “They begging for mercy like the Lambo,” Tiller effortlessly blends the tension between self-assuredness and a bit of braggadocio.

His mastery of cadence, which is why this flow is iconic and raw delivery which is a stark difference from his hit single Don’t shines through as he raps about rising above adversity and silencing his critics: “I know they want to see me fall, look where I am though.” Tiller is not just flowing about thriving but doing the damn thing against all odds.

The reference to “Pen Griffey,” where Tiller dubs himself the lyrical equivalent of one of baseball’s GOATs, underscores his evolution as a wordsmith. His ability to swing between smooth melodies and razor-sharp bars is evident throughout the track. The imagery of “no ammo” and “I just kill ‘em ‘cause I can though” speaks to Tiller’s creative power and his ability to outshine his competition without needing to rely on gimmicks.

As much as Tiller’s Trapsoul introduced fans to his signature style, Rambo was on of the iconic moments that certified him to the level of modern lyricists deserving of his own lane … “I’m the realest, they acrylic,” he declares, an admission that doesn’t just mark his authenticity but establishes him as a true architect of his generation’s sound. That part!

Here’s the audio below for anyone who forgot the bars.