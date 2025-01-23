Lamar Odom Says Infamous Overdose was Cause by Being Drugged

Lamar Odom is reflecting on his 2015 near-fatal overdose, stating he was drugged at a Nevada brothel and he never chose to do drugs.

“I don’t know what they were able to slip into my drink or what,” Odom said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

At the same time, Odom stated he doesn’t remember what else happened because he was in a coma.

“I remember being upset that I didn’t have any cocaine to take to the brothel,” Odom said. “I had just signed the divorce papers and I thought I was just gonna go all the way in.”

Without cocaine, he stated that he had a drink then woke up “three days later with it all over the news.”