Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist Unite for “Bad Choices”

Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist have delivered a surprise collaboration with their new track, “Bad Choices.” Over The Alchemist’s signature, eerie production, Larry and 2 Chainz exchange sharp verses, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

The track’s music video stays true to Larry June’s aesthetic, spotlighting luxury and lifestyle with a lineup of sleek, high-end cars. Known for blending laid-back flows with a polished visual presence, Larry’s touch pairs seamlessly with 2 Chainz’s dynamic energy and Alchemist’s timeless beats.

“Bad Choices” marks a standout moment for all three artists, offering fans a blend of smooth lyricism and impeccable production. This unexpected team-up is already being hailed as a highlight of the year in hip-hop.

