The Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Playoffs game against the Houston Texas had its fair share of questionable calls. Those ref decisions have led Lil Wayne to label the team the “Cheating Azz Chiefs.”

I hate the cheating azz chiefs — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 18, 2025

The talk reached Chiefs tight end and New Heights podcast host Travis Kelce, who responded to his brother Jason Kelce, stating, “The whole world was talking about something else during the game.”

Jason added, “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne, ‘I hate the cheating azz Chiefs. So an ass with two z’s.”

Kelce kept it cool, replying, “Shout out to Tunechi.”

You can see the full clip below.