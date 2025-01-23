Polo G Reveals He Wants to Become a Streamer?

Polo G sees his way out of rap. Hitting Instagram, Polo G wants to become a streamer. But why? We will let him tell you.

“I wanna be a streamer one day too I heard They pay better than rap 😭” he wrote on Instagram.

Polo G says he wants to be a streamer 👀



“I wanna be a streamer one day too I heard They pay better than rap 😭” pic.twitter.com/VDzWPH3AyK — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 21, 2025

In related news, Polo G can put his New York City gun case behind him. Hitting Instagram, Polo shared an image of a conversation with his lawyer.

Advertisement

“Beat my case in NYC,” Polo wrote. “Shout out to my lawyer Stacey Richman.”

In April 2024, Polo G was arrested in NYC for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, according to reports.

Police from NYPD’s 1st Precinct received a call that a handgun was found in The Dominick Hotel by one of the employees in an occupied room. Officers confirmed that Polo, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was the occupant in the room, and the firearm retrieved was registered in his name.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found a loaded Glock 23 firearm inside the bedroom side of the hotel room.

NYPD arrested Polo and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in both the 2nd and 3rd degree.

It was reported that Polo was carrying more than $23K on his person at the time of his arrest.

Things have been rough this past year for Polo, with Polo’s catching a separate gun charge and his brother Trench Baby being arrested for murder in California in November of 2023.