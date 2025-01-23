The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in a highly anticipated AFC Championship Game. This marks the seventh-straight conference title appearance for Kansas City, which is chasing its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and the chance to extend an eight-game postseason winning streak, the third-longest in NFL history.

Kansas City, led by Patrick Mahomes, holds a 4-2 postseason record against Buffalo, including wins in the 2020 AFC Championship and the divisional rounds in 2021 and 2023. However, the Bills have dominated the regular-season rivalry, winning the last four matchups. In their Week 11 victory, Buffalo handed Kansas City its first loss of the season with a 30-21 win, highlighted by Josh Allen’s game-sealing 26-yard touchdown run.

Allen and Mahomes will become only the fifth quarterback duo to face off in at least four playoff games since 1950. With Allen’s Bills leading the NFL in takeaways (35) and turnover differential (+27) this season, Buffalo seeks its first Super Bowl berth since 1993. Head coach Sean McDermott, with 93 wins since 2017, ties for the second-most victories in an eight-year span.

May we never forget the Bills-Chiefs 2021 Divisional Round matchup

pic.twitter.com/WC7fWfO4v2 — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) January 16, 2025

Mahomes enters the game tied for second in all-time playoff wins (16) and leads a turnover-free Chiefs squad that hasn’t committed one since Week 12. Head coach Andy Reid will appear in his 12th conference title game, aiming to become the first to win multiple playoff games in six consecutive seasons. Tight end Travis Kelce, the all-time leader in 100-yard postseason games (nine), remains a pivotal offensive weapon.

The Chiefs aim to defend their back-to-back Super Bowl titles, while the Bills seek redemption and a chance to rewrite franchise history. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.