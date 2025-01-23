THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BE AN NFC EAST BATTLE 😤



We'll see you Sunday at 3pm ET for @Commanders at @Eagles 🏆🏈 pic.twitter.com/Sd59wyzdxJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 19, 2025

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will square off Sunday in the NFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET, FOX/FOX Deportes), marking a pivotal moment in their divisional rivalry. This is only the second postseason meeting between the franchises, with Washington winning their 1990 Wild Card matchup 20-6.

Both teams split their regular-season series in 2024. Philadelphia claimed a 26-18 Week 11 victory, fueled by Saquon Barkley’s 146-yard rushing performance and two late touchdowns. Washington returned the favor in Week 16, overcoming a 13-point deficit as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, including a game-winner with six seconds left.

The Commanders, led by first-year head coach Dan Quinn, have defied expectations after a four-win 2023 season. Quinn guided the team to 14 wins, becoming only the second coach to oversee a 10-win improvement in his first season. Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has set multiple rookie postseason records and could become the first rookie quarterback to start—and win—a Super Bowl.

Week 16 vs. the Eagles.



One of Jayden Daniels' many last-minute wins this season ⏰@JayD__5 | @Commanders



📺: #WASvsPHI – Sunday 3pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zPGpzRAkDl — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2025

Philadelphia, hosting its first Wild Card, Divisional, and Championship game in the same postseason, is no stranger to high-stakes games. Head coach Nick Sirianni has led the Eagles to 52 wins since 2021 and seeks to join elite company by reaching his second Super Bowl in four seasons.

With Barkley’s record-setting postseason form and the Eagles’ home-field advantage clashing against Washington’s Cinderella story, Sunday’s matchup promises a historic showdown.