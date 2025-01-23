Sean “Diddy” Combs Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against NewsNation, Attorney, and Accuser

Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a defamation lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against Courtney Burgess, Burgess’s attorney Ariel Mitchell, and Nexstar Media Inc., which operates NewsNation. The lawsuit alleges the defendants fabricated and amplified false claims about Combs for financial gain, broadcasting them without proper investigation.

According to the complaint, the defendant’s actions have caused significant reputational and economic harm to Combs and jeopardized his right to a fair trial.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is taking a stand against malicious falsehoods fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense,” said Erica Wolff, Combs’ attorney at Sher Tremonte LLP. “These lies have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. Such intentional falsehoods will no longer be tolerated.”

The lawsuit seeks over $50 million in damages, including punitive damages, to hold the defendants accountable for their alleged reckless conduct.