Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 54 Points in Thunder Win Over Jazz

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a career performance Wednesday night, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 123-114 victory over the Utah Jazz. The MVP Ladder leader erupted for 54 points, adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, as OKC improved to an impressive 36-7 record.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the first Thunder player to score 50+ points in a game since Russell Westbrook in 2017 and joined an elite group of OKC/SuperSonics players—Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Fred Brown, and Ray Allen—by surpassing 54 points.

SGA’s scoring clinic was a masterclass in efficiency, with just three 3-pointers on 17-of-35 shooting and an impeccable 17-of-18 from the free-throw line. His league-best midrange game (53% this season) and dominance in the paint, where he leads all guards in scoring, were on full display.

By the end of the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander had 41 points—just shy of his previous career-high of 46—and he continued his assault to cement a spot in OKC history.

Postgame, SGA downplayed his historic night, stating, “Had a few more points tonight, but nothing special.” Yet for fans and analysts, the performance was nothing short of extraordinary.