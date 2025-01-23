Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) sparked a wave of criticism and social media mockery after an eyebrow-raising comment on Fox News, where he referred to President-elect Donald Trump as “daddy.”

During his appearance, Donalds outlined his expectations for Trump’s upcoming term, predicting policies that would resonate with Americans. “When Americans see deportations or repatriations happen, they’re gonna be like, ‘Thank you,’” Donalds said. “When they see the border closed, they’re gonna say, ‘This is what I voted for.’ When they see peace starting to break out again around the world, they’re gonna be like, ‘This is the stability that we were asking for.’”

However, his summation took an unusual turn when he added: “Daddy’s back. And that’s what you’re gonna see.”

The comment quickly gained traction online, drawing sharp rebukes and puzzled reactions. Critics described the term as “weird” and “creepy,” while social media users questioned why an elected official would use such a peculiar nickname for Trump.

Donalds isn’t alone in adopting the peculiar moniker. On the same day, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) also referred to Trump as “daddy” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), while right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk called Trump “dad” last week. These comments come on the heels of a similar sentiment shared by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who likened Trump’s return to an authoritarian father figure. In October, Carlson said on his show: “When Dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl… and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now.’”

The recurring use of familial terms like “daddy” to describe Trump has drawn criticism across the political spectrum, with many pointing out the unsettling tone it adds to political discourse. A video of Donalds’ remarks has circulated widely, with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright ridicule.

One user on X captured the general sentiment, writing: “When did the GOP decide to turn Trump into a father figure? And who thought ‘daddy’ was the right word for this?”

Donalds has yet to address the backlash directly, but the growing pattern of such language raises questions about the GOP’s approach to framing Trump’s leadership. Whether it’s a deliberate strategy or a strange coincidence, one thing is clear: the internet isn’t letting it slide.

As the commentary continues to trend, this incident underscores how even a single word can spark an online firestorm—and how social media remains a powerful arena for holding public figures accountable.