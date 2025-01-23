This is tragic. Project Pat’s son, Patrick Houston Jr., was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. According to a report from TMZ, the 21-year-old was found dead on January 10 in a park located in Imogene Heights, near Charjean Park. Memphis Police confirmed that Houston was already deceased when they arrived on the scene at around 1:15 p.m. As of now, no further details have been released regarding the shooting, and neither Project Pat nor his brother, Juicy J, have commented on the heartbreaking incident.

Who is Project Pat? For anyone who is not familiar. He was born Patrick Houston, rose to fame as part of the iconic Memphis rap scene, contributing to the success of Three 6 Mafia alongside his younger brother Juicy J and DJ Paul. Known for his distinctive voice and streetwise lyrics, Pat found commercial success in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, especially with his memorable hook on “Sippin’ On Some Syrup.” Over the years, he’s released multiple solo albums and collaborated with high-profile artists including Drake, Rick Ross, and Denzel Curry. More recently, he has dedicated his time to preaching and spreading the word of God in jails and prisons, though he humbly rejects the title of pastor, instead identifying as a preacher or minister.

Patrick Houston Jr.’s funeral is scheduled for this Saturday. His passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, and the Memphis community. May he rest in peace.

