Sadly as the wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles, including a new on that sprung up in north LA County, John Legend took a moment to uplift a group of incarcerated firefighters who have been working tirelessly on the front lines of the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena/Altadena area. On Sunday, January 19, Legend shared footage on social media after meeting nearly 1,000 members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (Fire) Camp Program, who had just completed an “intense” 24-hour shift battling the flames. These incarcerated individuals, many with sentences of eight years or less, earn up to $10.24 a day for their work.

Wholesome: John Legend sings to the prisoners who helped with the LA fires 🙏❤️



pic.twitter.com/iBw3KLs6lA — Kicks (@kicks) January 22, 2025

As the world watches , the Pacific Palisades and Altadena fires, which have burned thousands of acres and destroyed homes, remain a serious threat as firefighters continue to battle the blazes. The Pacific Palisades fire has scorched over 6,000 acres, while the Altadena blaze continues to cause widespread damage to both structures and the environment. Many of the incarcerated firefighters have been on the front lines, risking their lives in this dangerous environment.

Get this, Legend praised the prisoners for their hard work and dedication, noting that they are often “the first to arrive and the last to leave” the fire lines. He emphasized the critical role they play in protecting communities, performing “the toughest and riskiest tasks” to help save lives and property.

As part of his visit, Legend sang his 2004 hit “Ordinary People” for the group, a moment that brought some comfort and joy to the incarcerated firefighters. “This is our moment to give them our thanks and support both now and as they work toward building their futures,” Legend shared after the performance.

What’s more, Legend also used the opportunity to advocate for the incarcerated firefighters, pushing for higher wages and the expungement of their criminal records to help open pathways for future careers in firefighting and beyond. “No matter where we come from, we all have the capacity to serve, protect, and rebuild—not just for ourselves but for our community,” he remarked.

While some detractors criticized Legend’s gesture, with one comment likening it to “singing to slaves to make them feel better,” the singer received an overwhelmingly positive response. Many social media users praised him for bringing awareness to the issue and called for these men to be given the opportunity to become professional firefighters once they are released.

ICYMI, John Legend, who along with his family was forced to evacuate his home during the initial stages of the wildfires, has since returned to focus on supporting others in the community. His visit to the incarcerated firefighters highlights his continued advocacy for justice reform and the need for better treatment and opportunities for those serving in the correctional system.

As the fires continue to threaten Los Angeles, including the ongoing battle in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, not to mention the newest Hughes Fire in northern LA County, efforts to support those who risk their lives to fight these blazes—whether incarcerated or not—are critical in the ongoing recovery process.