Wendy Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, has boldly supported her famous aunt by hiring high-powered attorneys to challenge her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, as the legal battle surrounding the former TV host’s guardianship heats up.

The U.S. Sun exclusively reveals that Alex has retained Brett Nussbaum and Jason Atlas of Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP (SSRGA), a New York law firm renowned for its expertise in guardianship cases under New York’s Mental Hygiene Law Article 81. While the specifics of their legal strategy remain unclear, this marks a significant move in the fight for Wendy’s independence.

Sabrina Morrissey

The Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams, once a celebrated daytime TV host, has been under guardianship since March 2023, a situation she describes as being trapped in a “luxury prison.” In emotional interviews last week, Wendy claimed her guardian has restricted her freedom and labeled the situation as a form of “emotional abuse.”

Advertisement

“I am not cognitively impaired,” Wendy declared during her appearance on The Breakfast Club. “I feel like I am in prison. For the last three years, I have been caught up in this system.”

These comments came after her guardian’s legal team argued in court filings that Wendy suffers from early-onset dementia and is “permanently incapacitated.” Wendy has fiercely denied these claims, asking interviewers: “Do I sound incapacitated to you?”

Family’s GoFundMe Campaign

In tandem with the legal fight, Alex Finnie launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Support Wendy Williams’ Fight for Independence.” The fundraiser aims to raise $50,000 to cover legal expenses and support Wendy’s efforts to regain control over her life.

The campaign has already raised $35,000, with supporters rallying behind the star. The page describes Wendy’s struggles under guardianship and emphasizes her desire to live independently.

“For far too long, Wendy has faced the challenges of being unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated, despite her strong will and determination to live her life independently,” the family wrote.

A Career Interrupted

Wendy’s legal and personal battles come on the heels of losing her wildly popular talk show in 2022, which ended after a series of health and personal challenges. Despite this, Wendy remains determined to fight for her freedom and reclaim her voice.

What’s Next for Wendy Williams?

With Alex Finnie and a team of skilled attorneys now in her corner, Wendy’s path to independence may gain new momentum. The legal battle will likely focus on challenging the claims of permanent incapacity and ensuring Wendy’s voice is heard in court.

Wendy’s fans and supporters eagerly await updates, hoping for a resolution that restores her freedom and allows the beloved TV host to move forward with her life on her terms.