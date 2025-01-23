Ye Planning ‘John Wick Vendetta’ Against Fashion Companies While Announcing YEEZY Women’s Line

Ye is getting the YZY line reloaded, preparing a sector just for women.

“Yzy women’s coming next,” he wrote. “For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid.”

He also stated in the same announcement he is on a “John Wick vendetta against every fashion company.”

Ye announces YEEZY Women's and continues to throw shots at adidas pic.twitter.com/ojdEAj8TfD — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) January 22, 2025

Additionally, Ye wants fans to know he is not the new creative director at Maison Margiela.

Ye hit Instagram, sharing a conversation from Reddit, pondering whether he would be taking over the role, and fielding opinions. The only opinion that matters is Ye who wrote “I DON’T COLLAB” while sharing the screenshot.

