Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself embroiled in mounting allegations as new voices come forward to share disturbing claims against the music mogul. The Bad Boy founder, currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, faces serious charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. With his trial set to begin in May, Diddy could face a significant sentence if convicted.

Adding to his legal woes, Diddy has been targeted by multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and abuse, with fresh claims now emerging in the upcoming docuseries The Fall of Diddy, set to premiere on January 27 on Investigation Discovery.

The docuseries promises to shed light on the alleged dark side of Diddy’s life, featuring accounts from former employees, alleged victims, and acquaintances. Among them is Kat Pasion, a former girlfriend, who recounts her alleged harrowing experiences with the hip-hop icon.

Pasion, who claims to have dated Diddy between 2018-2019 and briefly in 2021, shares unsettling allegations in the documentary. She recalls one instance where, after a heated argument, Diddy allegedly placed his arm near her neck, leading her to threaten to call the police. In another disturbing account, she claims the Bad Boy founder stated, “There’s a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us.”

One of Pasion’s most shocking allegations stems from an incident in 2021 at Diddy’s Malibu home. She alleges that he sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping. “It was just scary, to be honest,” she recalls. “His whole tone, everything changed. It wasn’t consensual. The person who came out of that bathroom and woke me up was someone I didn’t even recognize. I knew that I was never going to see him again.”

Pasion further alleges that Diddy later threatened to have her deported to Canada. Her response? “You’re a demon.”

Diddy’s legal team has denied Pasion’s claims, issuing a statement through Page Six. “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous,” the statement reads in part.

The fallout from these allegations continues to mount, leaving fans and the public to await the release of The Fall of Diddy for more revelations.