DJ Unk Passes Away at Age 43

Atlanta rapper DJ Unk has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. Known for his hits like “Walk it Out,” Unk was a key contributor to the dance-heavy Atlanta sound of the mid-2000s.
DJ Unk, the Atlanta-based rapper, rose to fame with his infectious 2006 hit “Walk It Out.” The song quickly dominated the charts, establishing Unk as a major player in hip-hop and showcasing Atlanta’s distinctive sound to the world.
His debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block!, further cemented his status with club bangers like “2 Step,” solidifying his place in the Hip-Hop dance sounds of that era.
Rest in peace to DJ Unk.