‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads 2025 Oscar Nominations with 13 Nods

The 2025 Oscar nominations spotlighted an eclectic mix of films, with Emilia Pérez, a groundbreaking musical about a drug kingpin undergoing gender-affirming surgery, leading the pack with 13 nominations. Close behind were The Brutalist, a historical epic on the immigrant experience, and Wicked, the long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway classic, each earning 10 nominations.

Joining them in the Best Picture race are Conclave, a thriller centered on the election of a new pope, and A Complete Unknown, chronicling Bob Dylan’s early years. Also in contention are indie standouts like Anora and Nickel Boys, alongside the body horror flick The Substance and the blockbuster sequel Dune: Part Two.

The nominations announcement followed a challenging voting period, twice extended due to devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. According to Variety, the March Oscars telecast will include a tribute to the firefighters who battled the blazes, which claimed 28 lives and caused widespread destruction.

Advertisement

In acting categories, Timothée Chalamet secured a Best Actor nomination for his transformation into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He faces stiff competition from Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), whose portrayal of Donald Trump in the controversial biopic was a surprise inclusion.

Best Actress nominees include Demi Moore (The Substance), marking her career resurgence, and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), the first openly transgender actor nominated for an Oscar. Other contenders are Mikey Madison (Anora), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked).

In supporting categories, Zoe Saldaña earned recognition for her dynamic turn in Emilia Pérez, alongside Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

Notable snubs included Denzel Washington (Gladiator II) and Margaret Qualley (The Substance), despite rave reviews. Directors Edward Berger (Conclave) and Jon M. Chu (Wicked) were also absent from the Best Director list, sparking debate among critics.

You can see the full list of nominees here.