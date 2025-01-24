Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks

Gsambo Kicks Off 2025 with “Old Soul” Produced by JDOnThaBeat

January 24, 2025
Shawn Grant

Rising artist Gsambo has released his first commercial track of the year, “Old Soul,” via Too High Records / Too Lost, with production by acclaimed beatmaker JDOnThaBeat. The single showcases Gsambo’s street-inspired authenticity and relentless ambition, establishing him as a voice to watch in 2025.

“Old Soul” blends gritty storytelling with hard-hitting production, reflecting Gsambo’s rise from modest beginnings to a life of hustle and success. The Richmond native’s verses paint vivid imagery of stacking racks, luxury scents like Baccarat, and navigating the grind with street-savvy precision.

With lyrics celebrating his entrepreneurial mindset—like managing two phones and maintaining loyalty to friends such as Ray Ray—Gsambo crafts a dynamic anthem for go-getters and dream chasers. JDOnThaBeat’s instrumentation elevates the track’s energy, providing a raw yet polished foundation for Gsambo’s punchy delivery and infectious hook.

Designed to resonate with listeners who share his hustler’s mentality, “Old Soul” solidifies Gsambo’s position as a rising star in the hip-hop scene. With a bold start to the year, fans can expect more authentic and hard-hitting music from the RVA representer in the months to come.