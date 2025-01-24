Gsambo Kicks Off 2025 with “Old Soul” Produced by JDOnThaBeat

Rising artist Gsambo has released his first commercial track of the year, “Old Soul,” via Too High Records / Too Lost, with production by acclaimed beatmaker JDOnThaBeat. The single showcases Gsambo’s street-inspired authenticity and relentless ambition, establishing him as a voice to watch in 2025.

“Old Soul” blends gritty storytelling with hard-hitting production, reflecting Gsambo’s rise from modest beginnings to a life of hustle and success. The Richmond native’s verses paint vivid imagery of stacking racks, luxury scents like Baccarat, and navigating the grind with street-savvy precision.

With lyrics celebrating his entrepreneurial mindset—like managing two phones and maintaining loyalty to friends such as Ray Ray—Gsambo crafts a dynamic anthem for go-getters and dream chasers. JDOnThaBeat’s instrumentation elevates the track’s energy, providing a raw yet polished foundation for Gsambo’s punchy delivery and infectious hook.

Designed to resonate with listeners who share his hustler’s mentality, “Old Soul” solidifies Gsambo’s position as a rising star in the hip-hop scene. With a bold start to the year, fans can expect more authentic and hard-hitting music from the RVA representer in the months to come.