Rising East Atlanta rapper Hunxho starts the year strong with his latest project, For Us, out now via 300 Entertainment. The 15-track release sees Hunxho at his most raw and reflective, blending sharp lyricism with dynamic production to create a deeply personal listening experience.

The album opens with “In These Jordans,” where Hunxho recounts his hustle, confessing, “I done hit at least a hundred licks in these Jordans.” Tracks like “Wagyu” showcase his ability to pair vivid storytelling with bold beats, featuring blaring horns and booming 808s. Hunxho’s hunger resonates in the hook, “Got wagyu all in my taste.”

A highlight of the project is “Big Body,” featuring multiplatinum artist Lil Yachty, delivering an unforgettable hook over a thumping beat. Meanwhile, “Vendetta” offers a more introspective side, with Hunxho reflecting on his struggles and sharing, “I couldn’t hide it cause my momma been knew I was thuggin’.”

For Us captures the essence of Hunxho’s journey, presenting a raw, unfiltered look into his life and artistry. With this release, Hunxho cements his place as a rising force in rap, delivering tracks that are as relatable as they are powerful.