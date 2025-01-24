Ice Cube and Scarface Unite for Iconic Collaboration “It’s My Ego 3Mix”

Lench Mob Records has dropped “It’s My Ego 3Mix,” a monumental collaboration between rap legends Ice Cube and Scarface, now available for purchase on iTunes and streaming across all major platforms.

“We hit the fans with a banger on ‘It’s My Ego,’ followed up with the spin-off ‘Ego Maniacs,’ bringing Busta Rhymes reppin’ New York and Killer Mike holding it down for Atlanta. Now, when my homie Scarface heard it, he had to put his legendary touch on the 3Mix,” says Ice Cube.

Known for classics like “It Was a Good Day” and his groundbreaking work with N.W.A, Ice Cube continues to innovate with his latest album, Man Down, which debuted to critical acclaim and chart success. Scarface, a founding member of the Geto Boys, has left an indelible mark on the genre with his profound narratives and unmatched lyrical talent.

Advertisement

This collaboration is not just a track—it’s a moment in Hip Hop history, celebrating two icons who remain at the forefront of the culture.