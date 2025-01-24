IX Wulf Drops New Single “My Bad, It’s On Me” Featuring Phabo

Emerging hip-hop artist IX Wulf has released his latest single and visualizer, “My Bad, It’s On Me,” featuring the soulful vocals of Phabo. The track showcases IX Wulf’s signature fusion of atmospheric R&B and experimental production, offering a raw and introspective take on personal accountability and emotional vulnerability.

In this heartfelt song, IX Wulf reflects on his own shortcomings in relationships, delivering an apology to the women in his life with lines like, “I been going too hard for too long, come and ease my mind.” The lyrics delve into the complexities of love, self-awareness, and balancing a chaotic lifestyle. Phabo’s smooth vocals elevate the track, adding depth and resonance to the story.

Known for his innovative soundscapes, IX Wulf blends alternative beats with ethereal textures, creating an immersive listening experience that pushes R&B’s traditional boundaries. The single follows his earlier releases, “Sideways” and “Amsterdam,” as well as his 2023 project Heal Yourself First.

Advertisement

“My Bad, It’s On Me” continues IX Wulf’s evolution as an artist, showcasing his ability to craft nocturnal melodies and nostalgic storytelling. With each release, he redefines contemporary R&B and cements his place as a rising star in the genre.