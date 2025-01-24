The post-divorce tension between Jeannie Mai and rapper Young Jeezy (Jay Jenkins) continues to escalate as the two navigate a contentious dispute over Jeannie’s personal belongings. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jeannie called the police after being denied access to retrieve her items from Jeezy’s Georgia home, despite a court order allowing her to do so.

A Court-Ordered Pickup Turns Chaotic

Jeannie Mai, 46, and Jeezy, 47, finalized their divorce in June 2024. By November, Jeannie sought to collect personal belongings, including her Emmy, trophies, photos, handbags, and shoes, from their shared residence. While a judge ruled that Jeannie could retrieve the items within 21 days, Jeezy requested a modification to the court order, citing concerns about his safety with Jeannie entering his home.

Jeannie, however, denied any intent to invade Jeezy’s privacy, asserting that she merely wanted to ensure she didn’t leave anything behind. On December 9, 2024, Jeannie arrived with movers and security, but the situation quickly unraveled.

Police Intervention Over Denial of Access

Upon arriving at Jeezy’s home, Jeannie claimed she was denied access to the garage where her belongings were stored. According to court documents, Jeezy’s house manager, acting on the rapper’s orders, refused entry. After multiple attempts to resolve the matter, Jeannie called the Atlanta Police Department to file a report for violation of the court order.

Jeannie’s lawyer stated:

“The police were not called to make a scene but instead to report that the court order was being violated.”

Despite police intervention, additional barriers were created. The house manager demanded that Jeannie and her team sign a nondisclosure agreement, even though no such requirement was included in the court order.

Damaged Belongings and Accusations

When Jeannie was finally allowed to access the garage, she found her boxes in disarray. Items of “immeasurable personal value” were reportedly damaged, including wet and water-soaked boxes, broken awards, and signs of rodent damage. Her lawyer detailed the state of the garage, including mouse traps and chewed-through boxes.

“Many of [Jeannie’s] awards were broken and scratched,” the court filing stated, adding that Jeezy’s previous assurances about maintaining her items in good condition were contradicted.

Legal Tensions and Allegations

Jeannie’s lawyer accused Jeezy of acting out of anger and disregarding court orders, resulting in significant legal expenses for Jeannie.

“The only party that seems to be angry or revengeful is [Jeezy],” the lawyer stated, denying claims that Jeannie harbored any vindictive intentions post-divorce.

Jeezy, however, has maintained that his concerns about Jeannie entering his home were rooted in safety issues. He previously alleged that she submitted surveillance footage to the court showing him walking through the house with firearms.

Awaiting Resolution

The legal battle over property retrieval has intensified tensions between the exes, with a judge yet to rule on the back-and-forth accusations. As both parties continue to make public and legal claims, the situation highlights the difficulties of navigating high-profile divorces and the emotional toll it takes on both sides.