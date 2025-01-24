Kat Pasion Alleges Abuse in Relationship with Diddy, Claims He Said “There’s a Little Bit of R. Kelly in All of Us”

2025 is here, and with that, more Diddy accusers. Kat Pasion, the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has opened up about alleged abuse she suffered during their relationship in a new clip from Investigation Discovery’s upcoming documentary, The Fall of Diddy. Pasion compares her experience with Combs to his ex, Cassie Ventura, noting that their relationship started positively but quickly turned dark. In the clip, she recalls a conversation where they were watching Surviving R. Kelly, during which Combs allegedly said, “There’s a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us.” Pasion admits she didn’t fully grasp the gravity of the statement at the time, saying, “I wasn’t absorbing really the severity of that statement until later.”

Get this: Pasion also reveals an alleged incident in 2018 when Combs attempted to choke her during an argument. In a moment of fear, she shouted, “Don’t you f**king dare because I’ll call the police.” Combs supposedly dismissed the act as a joke, but the couple ultimately split in 2019, with Pasion claiming that he threatened her, saying she “doesn’t want to end up like my ex Cassie.” Their relationship briefly rekindled in 2021 but soon took a darker turn. Pasion alleges that Combs took advantage of her when he was struggling to sleep at his Malibu home, claiming their encounter was “not consensual.” She describes feeling small and intimidated by his power, adding, “You feel so small and insignificant because this person has so much power and resources… it’s just very intimidating.”

What’s more, Pasion claims that Combs threatened her livelihood during a phone call, saying, “I can call the embassy and get you deported back to Canada, you don’t know who you’re f**king with, you don’t know what I can do to you.” She describes him as “a demon” before he allegedly ended the call. In response to Pasion’s accusations, Combs’ representatives issued a statement, calling the claims “pure fiction.” They also criticized Investigation Discovery for airing the documentary, accusing the producers of irresponsibly broadcasting unverified content. “This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative,” the statement concludes.

