Lola Brooke Returns with New Freestlye on ‘Bars on I-95’

Lola Brooke pulled up to Bars on I-95 and got her bars off. With an icy neck and intense focus, Lola Brooke showed the intense flow that made her one of the hardest women in the game. You can peep her full freestyle below.

Last month, Lola Brooke released the official visualizer for her latest banger, “Go To Yo Head,” today. The visual arrives a few short weeks after the track’s dominating debut.

“Go To Yo Head” packs a punch of power as Lola Brooke continues to make waves on the New York City rap scene. The track has been heralded as a ‘Best New Track‘ by HYPEBEAST, one of the ‘Best of New Music‘ releases from ESSENCE, and ‘Best New Hip Hop‘ from XXL and UPROXX. The visual brings this acclaimed anthem to life, showcasing Lola’s prowess on wax and vivid color.

As Brooke’s discography expands, her critical acclaim is growing in tandem. Just this week, Rolling Stone recognized another one of her 2024 releases, “No One Else,” featuring Jeremih, as one of ‘The 100 Best Songs of 2024—’ another testament to her growing influence and talent.