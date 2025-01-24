MGM+ Releases First Look Teaser for Season 4 of ‘Godfather of Harlem’

MGM+ has unveiled the first look teaser for the highly anticipated fourth season of Godfather of Harlem, set to premiere on April 13, 2025. Created by Chris Brancato (Narcos, Hotel Cocaine), the series stars Academy Award®-winning actor Forest Whitaker as Harlem kingpin Bumpy Johnson.

The new season will see Bumpy locked in a brutal battle for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families while facing a new adversary, gangster Frank Lucas, portrayed by Daytime Emmy® Award-winner Rome Flynn. Following the assassination of Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell), Bumpy also struggles with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) increasing involvement with the Black Panthers.

Returning cast members include Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco, and Erik Palladino. Produced by 20th Television, the series is executive produced by an impressive team including Brancato, Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Swizz Beatz, who continues as executive music producer.

Advertisement

Fans can stream the first three seasons of Godfather of Harlem now on MGM+ ahead of the explosive fourth season.