Netflix Unveils ‘Court of Gold’ Doc Trailer for Olympic Basketball

Netflix released the trailer for Court of Gold on Thursday, offering a preview of the upcoming documentary that chronicles the journeys of the United States, France, Serbia, and Canada men’s basketball teams at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The nearly 2.5-minute trailer showcases intense on-court battles and provides rare behind-the-scenes access to the four federations, featuring candid interviews with players and coaches. From the emotional highs of victory to the challenges faced along the way, Court of Gold promises an inside look at the pursuit of Olympic glory.

The documentary captures the passion and dedication driving these teams in their quest for gold on the world’s biggest stage. Fans can dive into this compelling story when the documentary debuts on February 18 on Netflix.

