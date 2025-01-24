NLE Choppa Returns to His Roots with Fiery New Single “444”

Rap sensation NLE Choppa taps into his origins with the release of “444,” his latest single and music video, now available via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. The 22-year-old artist delivers a raw and relentless performance, reestablishing the staccato delivery that propelled him to fame.

Built around a haunting piano loop and a glitchy, skittering beat, “444” showcases Choppa’s rapid-fire flow and fearless declarations. His precise lyricism cuts through the track, reaffirming his place as one of the genre’s most dynamic voices.

The accompanying music video captures the essence of the song’s gritty energy. Donning futuristic designer leather, Choppa takes center stage at a street race, unleashing bars directly to the camera. The visual also highlights his personal side, featuring moments of him dancing with his children, adding depth to his bold persona.

“444” is another testament to NLE Choppa’s authenticity, blending street grit with personal authenticity—a formula that keeps fans captivated and cemented his place in hip-hop.