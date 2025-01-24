Prosecutors presented their opening statement in the felony assault trial of Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky on Friday morning in downtown Los Angeles. This comes just days after Rocky rejected a plea deal, leaving him facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec began by presenting a straightforward and evidence-focused argument. The prosecution relied heavily on video footage and a 911 call to outline their case.

In one video, a physical altercation involving four men is seen unfolding outside a parking garage in Hollywood on the night of November 6, 2021. A man in a black hoodie can be seen drawing a gun, though the footage does not show the weapon being fired. Przelomiec identified the man as the defendant, Rakim Mayers, and stated, “The evidence will show that the man in the black sweatshirt is the defendant, Rakim Mayers. That evidence will be uncontradicted.”

Additional videos from minutes later allegedly capture gunfire about a block away. In one, the same four men are seen in another scuffle, while another video records two gunshot sounds. A 911 call made by an Australian eyewitness was also played for the jury. The caller stated, “There’s been a shooting. We watched it. There were four men, and they were kind of fighting.”

The four individuals involved are said to be longtime friends and members of the A$AP Collective, a creative group formed in New York in 2006. Among them is Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, the accuser in the case.

Prosecutors allege that tensions had been brewing between Ephron and Rocky, but Ephron believed their meeting near the W Hotel would lead to reconciliation. Instead, the situation escalated when Rocky allegedly drew a gun. Despite this, Ephron reportedly never believed he would be shot.

Text messages exchanged shortly after the incident were presented in court. Ephron allegedly accused Rocky of trying to kill him, to which Rocky responded, “wtf iz ut talking about.”

Rocky’s defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that the firearm seen in the security footage was a starter pistol, a harmless prop carried for security purposes. The defense also emphasized that police found no shell casings, weapon, or other physical evidence at the scene.

Tacopina expressed confidence in challenging Ephron’s credibility, describing him as the pivotal figure in the case. The defense highlighted a text message in which Ephron allegedly discussed plans to pursue Rocky’s money following the incident, suggesting ulterior motives. Ephron has also filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky.

“He’s the witness this case will rise and fall on,” Tacopina said. “Whether he’s a star is something that remains to be seen.”

Rocky appeared in court dressed in a gray suit, accompanied by his mother and sister. His longtime partner and mother of his two sons, Rihanna, was notably absent. While her name came up during jury selection due to her celebrity status, Tacopina indicated she is unlikely to attend or play a role in the trial.

As the trial proceeds, the outcome will likely hinge on the interpretation of video evidence and the jury’s assessment of key witness testimony.