Reason Announces New Project ‘I Love You Again’ and Drops “Not What You Think: with Bas

After reflection and artistic renewal, Reason is triumphantly returning to the spotlight. The gifted storyteller and former TDE signee has announced his forthcoming project, I Love You Again, set for release on February 28, 2025.

The announcement comes alongside the debut of the project’s first single, “Not What You Think,” featuring Dreamville’s Bas. Now streaming across all major platforms, the track showcases Reason’s narrative depth and lyricism, paired with Bas’s signature flow.

Reason closed 2024 by releasing a string of singles, including “I Thought You Loved Me” featuring Cozz and Buddy, and “Stuck” with Oswin Benjamin. These releases not only reaffirmed his creative prowess but also teased an upcoming joint project with Cozz, promising an exciting year ahead for fans.

With I Love You Again, Reason embarks on a new chapter, carving his path as an independent artist and proving that his star power remains undeniable.