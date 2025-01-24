Rev. Al Sharpton believes A$AP Rocky will not get a fair trial. Speaking on X, Sharpton revealed only four Black people were called to be potential jurors on Rocky’s trial.

“I have been closely in touch with A$AP Rocky’s friends, and though I do not know the particulars of the trial, I do know he deserves to be judged fairly by his peers, as is his Constitutional right,” Sharpton wrote.

It has been brought to my attention, by the National Action Network Los Angeles office, that out of one hundred and six (106) people called to potentially sit as jurors in A$AP Rocky’s trial in Los Angeles, there are only 4 black people.



I have been closely in touch with A$AP… — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 22, 2025

A$AP Rocky made headlines earlier this week when he rejected a plea deal in his ongoing assault trial. The rapper faces two felony charges stemming from a 2021 shooting incident. According to ABC News, prosecutors had offered Rocky a deal that included 180 days in jail and three years of probation. However, the rapper declined the offer, maintaining his innocence. “Yes, he was offered a plea deal but is not interested because he is actually innocent,” explained his attorney, Joe Tacopina.

The prosecution sees things differently. During Wednesday’s proceedings, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin emphasized that the plea deal was a favorable offer. According to courtroom reporter Meghann Cuniff, Lewin even addressed Rocky’s family, his mother and sister, directly during a break in the trial. He reportedly told them that the rapper should have accepted the deal, particularly given the risk of facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted. By comparison, the plea deal was described as a significant opportunity to avoid a lengthy sentence.

“I just hope that he’s evaluating everything,” Lewin reportedly said to A$AP Rocky’s family, urging them to consider how the trial’s outcome could impact his career and personal life. His comments took place while prospective jurors were out of the courtroom.

Rocky’s legal team remains steadfast. Tacopina expressed confidence in his client’s innocence and the trial’s eventual outcome. “I’m confident in knowing that he will be vindicated,” he told reporters. “This is a burden for him and his family, his two young children. And he’s ready. He’s ready to face this head-on.”

Amid the legal turmoil, A$AP Rocky has been juggling his music career. Fans have eagerly awaited the release of his album DON’T BE DUMB, which he has been teasing since 2018, the same year he released his last full project. Rocky has dropped several singles recently despite delays attributed to sample clearance issues and leaks. He has assured fans the album will arrive in 2025, even as his legal battles continue.