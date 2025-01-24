Bronx-raised rapper and producer Slick Rick recently celebrated a milestone 60th birthday in style at Brooklyn Bowl, continuing a cherished tradition with his 14th Annual Birthday Bash at the iconic Williamsburg venue. Known for his timeless contributions to hip-hop and his legendary persona, the Capricorn star made sure the night was one to remember.

The celebration was a star-studded affair, with hip-hop heavyweights like Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, Erick Sermon, Ralph McDaniels, Dana Dane, and DJ Kaos coming together to honor the occasion. The energy was electric, with guests vibing to classic tracks and sharing heartfelt moments throughout the night. One standout highlight? Busta Rhymes leading the crowd in a soulful rendition of “Happy Birthday,” a moment that lit up Instagram and captured the festive spirit of the event.

From the legendary guest list to the iconic setting, Slick Rick’s 60th was more than just a party—it was a celebration of an enduring legacy in hip-hop culture.

