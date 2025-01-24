The 2025 NBA All-Star Game starters were unveiled Thursday night on TNT, setting the stage for the league’s midseason showcase on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The event will feature a four-team, three-game mini-tournament format for the first time.

Fan votes accounted for 50% of the selection process, with current players and media splitting the other half. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić topped the fan votes for the East and West, respectively, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell led their position groups.

LeBron James extended his record with his 21st consecutive All-Star selection. Kevin Durant, earning his 15th selection, and Stephen Curry, making his 11th appearance, are joining him in the West. Knicks teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson secured their first starting nods, marking the first Knicks duo to start since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1975.

The full rosters, including reserves, will be revealed on Jan. 30, completing the 24 All-Stars for this year’s innovative format.