Who says the NBA is falling off in ratings? It’s only heating up if you ask us. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will headline Saturday’s NBA Rivals Week action, capping off an intense tripleheader that showcases some of the league’s fiercest matchups.

The game marks the 54th meeting between the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and the greatest 3-point shooter ever, with the rivalry tied at 12-12 in regular-season matchups. In the postseason, Curry holds a 17-12 edge, though James has dominated the series 10-8 since joining the Lakers. James reflected on the rivalry: “You don’t sleep great the night before when you play greatness the next day – you just don’t. You have that uncomfortable feeling because you know who you’re going up against.” Curry added, “You carry that all year … in the back of your mind, his face is in your head, thinking about who you’re going to have to beat to get to the ultimate goal.”

Get this: Besides the star-studded showdown between LeBron and Curry, the Rivals Week tripleheader includes some other key matchups to watch. Nikola Jokić, fresh off a historic performance against the Kings, faces off against Rudy Gobert in a battle of dominant big men. Jokić posted a 35+ point, 20+ rebound, and 15+ assist game, and the Timberwolves’ four-time Kia Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert, will try to slow him down. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving, now leading the Mavericks with Luka Dončić sidelined, faces off against the Celtics’ defensive specialists, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, in a clash between two of the NBA’s most dynamic guards.

Advertisement

Moreover, Saturday’s action kicks off with the Nuggets taking on the Timberwolves at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Celtics vs. Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. ET. The evening wraps up with the highly anticipated Lakers vs. Warriors game at 8:30 p.m. ET. This matchup promises fireworks after a thrilling Christmas Day clash, where Austin Reaves delivered a game-winning layup, giving the Lakers a dramatic win over the Warriors. Both teams enter Saturday’s game with momentum, with the Lakers coming off a 21-point win over the Celtics and the Warriors having dominated the Bulls by 26 points. As the Western Conference playoff race tightens, the stakes couldn’t be higher.