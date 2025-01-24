Baseball Hall of Famer and World Series Champion CC Sabathia is stepping into the world of cinema with Vallejo, an upcoming sports drama inspired by his life and upbringing. Sabathia announced on Thursday(January 23) that Vallejo, California native and rising rapper LaRussell will headline the film, which chronicles the story of the 1989 North Vallejo Little League All-Stars and their journey navigating the challenges of growing up in a struggling city.

“In Vallejo, sports was our sanctuary…a pass to stay out past the streetlights and a way to steer clear of street life,” Sabathia shared with Variety. “Before I became a World Series champion, I was just a kid from Vallejo trying to survive. Vallejo tells the story of how my friends and I found ourselves, made sense of the world around us, and avoided the wrong path.”

The film will be directed by the renowned filmmaking duo Coodie and Chike, known for their evocative documentaries such as ESPN’s Benji and Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. With Vallejo, they aim to transition into scripted storytelling, using their signature raw and heartfelt approach.

“Vallejo is about showing life as it really is — raw, unfiltered, and honest,” Coodie and Chike explained. “We’re always drawn to stories rooted in empathy because that’s what connects us all. Growing up in places like Vallejo, Chicago, or New Orleans, you witness life through the eyes of kids just trying to navigate their reality — tough yet full of hope and heart.”

The screenplay will be penned by Academy Award-winning writer Travon Free (Two Distant Strangers) and Vallejo native Jacory Gums, a veteran actor known for roles in NCIS, ER, and Days of Our Lives. Together, they aim to capture the enduring spirit of Vallejo.

“Coming from Compton, I understand what it’s like to grow up in a city with a rich history that punches above its weight class. That’s what Vallejo represents in the Bay Area,” Free said. “The musical and athletic talent that emerges from there against all odds is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to help tell the story of this ‘itty bitty city by the bay’ on the big screen.”

LaRussell, celebrated for his innovative artistry and entrepreneurial spirit, will make his acting debut in Vallejo, bringing an authentic connection to the city’s story. The film promises to celebrate resilience, friendship, and the transformative power of sports, showcasing the vibrant culture and indomitable spirit of Vallejo.