Prominent entertainer and activist Ts Madison is speaking out against President Trump’s recent executive order mandating that male-bodied transgender inmates be sent back to male prisons. Madison criticized the controversial policy, which has sparked outrage and fear within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

The order, which aligns with Trump’s declaration that the government will only recognize two genders—male and female—has alarmed legal advocates. Lawyers have expressed grave concerns about the safety of transgender women who would be placed in male facilities.

“It’s going to be incredibly dangerous,” attorney Moira Meltzer-Cohen told DailyMail.com. “I fear there would be a bloodbath if my client and other trans inmates are forced into male prisons. They will have a target on their backs.”

Despite the life-threatening implications of the policy, Ts Madison, who was born Timothy Hinton, remains steadfast in her confidence and identity. In an interview with TMZ, When asked about the executive order, Madison dismissed its personal impact, stating, “Honey, it didn’t bother me because I’m one gender—and that’s trans, OK?”

She elaborated: “You can put legal sanctions on anything, but you can never ever change anybody’s identity. You have the right to identify exactly however you choose to identify, always.”

Madison also pointed out that Trump’s policies extend beyond targeting the transgender community. She emphasized how dismantling federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives is a direct attack on various marginalized groups, including the Black community.

“This isn’t just about trans people,” Madison asserted. “It’s an attack on everybody.”

The outspoken activist’s comments come amid renewed scrutiny of her own past. A 2019 video recently resurfaced on Instagram, in which Madison is seen threatening to fight women in a women’s restroom. The clip has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users questioning her stance on women’s spaces while others defended her as a fierce advocate for transgender rights.

As the legal battle to overturn the executive order intensifies, Madison’s response underscores the broader struggle for transgender equality and human rights in an increasingly hostile political climate. With attorneys warning of the dire consequences for trans inmates and activists like Madison using their platforms to speak out, the issue remains at the forefront of the national conversation.

“Trump may think he can legislate our identities away, but that’s not how this works,” Madison said. “We’ve always existed, and we’re not going anywhere.”

