Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, has announced an exciting new partnership with iHeartMedia to bring the wildly popular radio show and podcast, The Breakfast Club, to its platform. For the first time ever, fans can access the show on-demand and through a dedicated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) Channel, set to launch in February 2025. This groundbreaking deal marks Tubi as the first AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) platform to offer The Breakfast Club and a dedicated FAST channel, showcasing its commitment to delivering diverse and culturally significant content.

The Breakfast Club Goes Streaming

Featuring DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Jess Hilarious, The Breakfast Club has earned a reputation as the go-to destination for unfiltered conversations on music, culture, and current events. The show, originating from iHeartMedia’s Power 105.1/WWPR-FM in New York, reaches six million monthly listeners globally and boasts a massive social media following.

Starting today, fans can enjoy “best of” moments from the show on Tubi’s on-demand platform. The upcoming FAST Channel will offer daily highlights, curated clips, and original short-form content, giving viewers a comprehensive way to experience the show’s most memorable moments—all completely free.

A Cultural Powerhouse

Widely regarded as the leading Hip-Hop/R&B morning show, The Breakfast Club has become a cultural cornerstone, attracting a wide array of high-profile guests. Past appearances include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kevin Hart, Lizzo, and Will Smith, among others. Known for honest, thought-provoking discussions, the show has solidified its place as a must-watch (and listen) destination for fans of music, entertainment, and politics.

Expanding Access with Tubi

This partnership with Tubi marks a significant milestone for The Breakfast Club. By offering both on-demand and FAST channel options, Tubi provides a new way for audiences to engage with the show’s iconic content.

“‘The Breakfast Club’ transcends morning shows with honest conversations at the heart of culture,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi. “At the core of our partnership with iHeartMedia is a shared interest in content that reflects culture and a passion to bring this influential and entertaining show to Tubi’s massive audience for even more fans to discover.”

“The Breakfast Club has become a beacon of popular culture for millions in America on air, online, and socially,” added John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “This new partnership with Tubi extends the reach of this iconic franchise to new TV audiences everywhere.”

A Win for Fans and Streaming Innovation

The collaboration between Tubi and iHeartMedia further highlights Tubi’s dedication to providing premium, free content to its growing audience. This dynamic partnership not only expands The Breakfast Club’s reach but also strengthens Tubi’s position as a leader in offering diverse, culturally relevant programming.

As The Breakfast Club makes its streaming debut, fans can look forward to reliving the show’s greatest moments while gaining access to exclusive new content—all from the comfort of their own screens. With this bold move, Tubi and iHeartMedia are setting a new standard for delivering impactful and accessible entertainment.