Victor Wembanyama Drops 30 in Paris Debut as Spurs Dominate Pacers

Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama made an unforgettable first impression in his native France, delivering a standout performance as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Indiana Pacers 140-110 in the Paris Games.

Wembanyama lit up the court with 30 points, including four 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks. His all-around effort propelled San Antonio to a season-high in points and assists (43) in front of an electric crowd.

The 21-year-old opened the night with a deep 32-foot three-pointer and quickly showcased his versatility. From blocking shots and finishing lobs to throwing down dunks and orchestrating fast breaks, Wemby put on a show for his home fans. He capped off the victory with an audacious self-assisted dunk off the backboard, leaving fans and celebrities courtside in awe.

His historic outing made him the first NBA player to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks in a game outside North America. It was also his fourth career game with such a stat line, tying Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Chris Paul praised Wembanyama’s performance, calling it “one of the best complete games I’ve seen him play all season.”

The night was equally vibrant off the court, with Paris Fashion Week adding flair to the pregame atmosphere and PSG players marveling at Wemby’s viral fútbol-inspired moves.

The Spurs and Pacers face off again Saturday, wrapping up the Paris Games in what promises to be another thrilling encounter (12 ET, ESPN).