Chris Brown has released the official music video for “Residuals.” The video highlights moments on stage and blending in studio time, a perfect blend of time with fans and time in the studio. There is also a crazy transition from a car accident to facing his love. You can see the dope video below.

Chris Brown has launched a $500 million defamation suit behind the producers of Discovery’s Chris Brown: A History of Violence docuseries.

Court docs reveal Brown accuses Warner Bros. Discovery, Ample, and additional companies of promoting and publishing claims about him, even though information was provided shutting down claims of the documentary.

According to TMZ, the Jane Doe highlighted in the docuseries has been discredited and the singer was never found guilty “of any sex related crime,” despite the docuseries painting him to be “a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

The lawsuit highlights that Jane Doe withdrew her legal action previously, but she and the producers chose to defame him.

Brown cites the docuseries have damaged his reputation and business dealings, and he is now seeking $500 million in damages, to which he states he will donate portions to sexual abuse victims.