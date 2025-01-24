Doechii was captured heading into rehearsals for what she called “the biggest night in television.”

Speaking with TMZ, Doechii stated her performance at the Grammys is “alleged,” but spoke about repping for female Hip-Hop.

“I’m honored,” Doechii said. “I’m the only female artist in the Hip-hop category, so I’m very honored. I’m ready.”

You can hear it from Doechii below.

Three-time GRAMMY® nominee Doechii brings sitcom nostalgia to life in her new video for “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel, the vibrant visuals include cameos by stars like Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, and Rickey Thompson. The track is part of her GRAMMY-nominated mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which earned nods for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. Accompanying skits and a rise on U.S. Spotify charts add to the buzz.