3-time GRAMMY®-winning Hip Hop superstar Future releases the official music video for his heartfelt track “LOST MY DOG” from his historic album MIXTAPE PLUTO. Directed by Henri Alexander Levy, the black-and-white visual captures a deeply emotional Future, reflecting on the loss of a close friend to a drug overdose. With lyrics that resonate personally, the song speaks to a crisis affecting many communities.

In conjunction with the release, Future is using his platform to raise awareness about the impact of drug abuse, announcing a donation to D.A.R.E. America through his Freewishes Foundation. Epic Records is also contributing to the cause, and fans are encouraged to donate by viewing the “LOST MY DOG” video on YouTube or visiting dare.org/donate.

The video marks the sixth release from MIXTAPE PLUTO, following the earlier visuals for tracks like “TOO FAST,” “TEFLON DON,” and “TOLD MY.” Future’s ongoing commitment to this cause demonstrates his determination to use his music and influence to address pressing issues affecting society.

