Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars have teamed up for their sizzling new single, “Fat Juicy & Wet,” out now via Rebel/Gamma/The Smeezingtons/Atlantic. The track debuted alongside a visually captivating music video directed by Daniel Ramos and Mars himself.

The video adds star power with cameos from Lady Gaga and ROSÉ, recent collaborators of Mars. Their appearances elevate the vibrant, playful energy of the production.

This unexpected collaboration merges Sexyy Red’s bold style with Bruno Mars’ signature flair, delivering a track that’s sure to dominate playlists.

