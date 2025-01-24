Ye Net Worth Confirmed at a Staggering $2.77 Billion

Ye still has his billionaire status. According to Eton Venture Services, a business valuation company, the Hip-Hop legend is holding strong with a net worth of $2.77 billion.

According to the data, the valuation is built by his music portfolio and solo ownership of the YEEZY brand.

Ye is getting the YZY line reloaded, preparing a sector just for women.

“Yzy women’s coming next,” he wrote. “For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid.”

He also stated in the same announcement he is on a “John Wick vendetta against every fashion company.”

Additionally, Ye wants fans to know he is not the new creative director at Maison Margiela.

Ye hit Instagram, sharing a conversation from Reddit, pondering whether he would be taking over the role, and fielding opinions. The only opinion that matters is Ye who wrote “I DON’T COLLAB” while sharing the screenshot.

