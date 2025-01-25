Doechii Among Artists Announced for GRAMMY Performances

The 67th GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, February 2, from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, featuring performances by nominees Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

This year’s GRAMMYs telecast will spotlight a reimagined approach, raising funds for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles and supporting music professionals impacted by the devastation. Donations can be made through the Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.

Fans can also catch highlights on live.GRAMMY.com, where the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater before the main event. The telecast will be available on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers starting February 3, with live and on-demand access for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Advertisement

Doechii was captured heading into rehearsals for what she called “the biggest night in television.”

Speaking with TMZ at the time, Doechii stated her performance at the Grammys is “alleged,” but spoke about repping for female Hip-Hop.

“I’m honored,” Doechii said. “I’m the only female artist in the Hip-hop category, so I’m very honored. I’m ready.”

You can hear it from Doechii below.

Three-time GRAMMY® nominee Doechii brings sitcom nostalgia to life in her new video for “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel, the vibrant visuals include cameos by stars like Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, and Rickey Thompson. The track is part of her GRAMMY-nominated mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which earned nods for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. Accompanying skits and a rise on U.S. Spotify charts add to the buzz.