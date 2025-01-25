GELO Hits YouTube Top 10 with Viral Track “Tweaker”

Rap newcomer GELO, also known as former professional basketball player LiAngelo Ball, makes a major splash with his debut single “Tweaker,” landing at #10 on the US Top Songs chart. The track has garnered over 3.8 million global views during the charting period, marking a strong entry for GELO into the music scene.

LiAngelo Ball has swerved into a record contract—the once NBA player is now a part of the Def Jam Records and Universal Music Group roster.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, Ball, who raps as G3, signed a deal that could be worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, providing ownership to his music and own record label.

LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2025

