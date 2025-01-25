‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 4 Premieres March 7 on STARZ

STARZ has announced the highly anticipated premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season four, debuting Friday, March 7. The new season promises more unpredictable drama, action, and suspense, with episodes streaming weekly on the STARZ app and all STARZ platforms.

Ahead of the premiere, fans can binge seasons one through three, with season one available for free sampling on participating platforms from January 31 to February 28.

Season four introduces new cast members Pardison Fontaine as “B-Rilla” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler,” joining a star-studded ensemble including Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, MeKai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti. Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, and Hailey Kilgore round out the returning cast.

Season three’s shocking finale sets the stage for a high-stakes return to South Jamaica, Queens. The Thomas family faces the fallout from life-altering decisions while contending with Unique’s volatile comeback. As they grapple with their true natures, the line between survival and destruction blurs.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, season four is helmed by showrunner Sascha Penn, with executive producers including Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton. Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues to expand the Power Universe, delivering gripping storytelling that keeps fans on edge.

You can see first look images below.